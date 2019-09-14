Colorado man convicted of drunk driving skips sentencing

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man convicted of killing two of his friends in a drunken driving accident has skipped his sentencing hearing.

The Post Independent reported Friday that 41-year-old Cody Christopher was out on bond when he failed to appear for his sentencing Friday.

Court officials say Christopher is now wanted on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Christopher was found guilty in June of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, child abuse, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Authorities say 36-year-old Matthew Smith and 41-year-old Trent Johnson were killed, while Johnson's son was injured in the 2017 crash.

Attorney Ann Roan says she did not know where her client was, she declined further comment.

Officials say Christopher maintained that he was not drunk at the time of the crash, but drank heavily after.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/