Colorado puppy tossed at car up for lottery adoption process

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Animal shelter officials in Colorado have announced the puppy that was thrown at a vehicle by a homeless man last week is set to be adopted by lottery.

Officials with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region setup a drawing to see who gets to adopt the puppy, now named Bob, The Pueblo Chieftain reported Thursday.

Shelter staff members collected adoption applications Friday and are set to go through the applications, run the names through their database and randomly select someone, officials said.

The selected person would be able to visit with Bob and if for any reason officials don't believe he would be a good fit in the person's home, the shelter would draw another name, staff members said.

The $400 adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines, a veterinary exam voucher, 30 days of pet health insurance and a dog license, officials said.

The puppy was thrown by a man reportedly under the influence of meth at a vehicle that was occupied by a mother and her daughter Dec. 15, authorities said. Amanda Belcher was in the car with her daughter when she said the man approached her vehicle and threw the puppy at the roof of the vehicle with force, authorities said.

The man was cited for animal cruelty, authorities said.