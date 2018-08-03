Colorado woman gets 10 years for fatal heroin overdose

DENVER (AP) — A 48-year-old Colorado woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling heroin to a woman who died of an overdose in August 2015.

Kirsten Lippold of Boulder pleaded guilty in May to distribution of heroin resulting in death. Lippold also had prior felony drug convictions.

The Denver Post reports Lippold apologized Thursday before being sentenced by U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore.

U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer said he hoped the sentence would act as a deterrent.

Earlier this year, a Colorado woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling a drug containing the opioid fentanyl that resulted in three overdose deaths in December 2016.