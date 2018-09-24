Colorado woman pleads guilty to role in murder-for-hire

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 64-year-old Colorado woman has pleaded guilty to her role in her brother's shooting death.

The Greeley Tribune reports Carol Baker of Greeley pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 59-year-old Randy Baker.

Prosecutors say she facilitated a deal between her son and her sister-in-law to kill Baker. She faces 20 to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced in January.

Baker's son, Kelly Raisley, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence. Court records said he agreed to kill his uncle in exchange for $10,000 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Randy Baker's wife, Kelly Lynn Baker, faces trial in January for first-degree murder.

Court records say the victim had $123,000 worth of life insurance policies and his wife was the beneficiary.

