Community service imposed on daughter of star ballet dancers

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The socialite daughter of two world-famous New York ballet dancers has been sentenced to 72 hours of community service to resolve burglary charges in Camden, Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 22-year-old Talicia Martins was sentenced last week after meeting stipulations of a plea agreement that included staying out of trouble for a year. For holding up her end of the bargain, two burglary charges were dismissed and a third burglary charge was lowered a theft charge.

Police said drugs and alcohol were factors when Martins and a companion broke into The Smoothie Shack, Francine Bistro and Camden Cone two years ago.

Martins is the daughter of Darci Kistler, former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, and Peter Martins, the ballet's retired chief.