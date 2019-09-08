Competency evaluation delayed in toddler's murder case

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — The defense attorney for a Virginia man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son says a mental competency evaluation hasn't been completed yet because of a delay in obtaining medical records.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that McKenzie Kyle Hellman was in court last week for a hearing that lasted just minutes. A judge agreed to a request to continue the case until at least Oct. 24.

Hellman is charged with felony murder in the Jan. 13 death of Steven Dale Meek II, the son of Hellman's girlfriend, Kayla Nicole Thomas.

Hellman and Thomas are also charged with offenses including aggravated sexual battery of a child. They're accused of sexually abusing Steven and making child pornography.

Hellman's attorney, Fred Kellerman, has previously said Hellman has been involuntarily committed to mental health facilities several times.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com