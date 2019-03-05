Con man who faked identity sentenced to 10 years in prison

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man convicted in 2012 of stealing the identities of 38,000 people in a massive credit card scheme has been sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison on a separate charge of obstruction of justice.

A federal jury in North Dakota in October found Michael Adeyemo guilty of lying about his name, date of birth and other parts of his background.

Adeyemo was previously sentenced in 2012 to 18 years in prison for what authorities called high-tech bank robbery that cost banks millions of dollars. The case wound up in North Dakota because U.S. Bank, one of the victims, is based in Fargo.

Prosecutors say they later discovered Adeyemo created a fictional version of himself under a different name and used that to successfully argue for a lesser sentence.