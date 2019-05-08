Connecticut man convicted of drive-by shooting that killed 2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has convicted a Hartford man of killing two people in a drive-by shooting in 2008, two months after police say he fatally shot a third man.

Jurors found 37-year-old Harold Patterson guilty of two counts of murder Wednesday. He faces 25 years to life in prison on each count when he is sentenced in July. He also faces another trial for the third killing, which police said appeared unrelated to the first two.

Two men in their early 20s, Lamar Gresham and Carlos Ortiz, were gunned down on a Hartford street in August 2008 in what authorities said was an argument over Patterson trying to talk to two women.

Patterson denied any involvement in the three killings. A cold case investigation led to his arrest in 2016.