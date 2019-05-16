Connecticut man gets 26 years for New Year's Day killing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fatally shot a woman on New Year's Day in 2017 has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that Ulises Robles was sentenced Wednesday for the Jan. 1, 2017 killing of 28-year-old Luz Rosado in Hartford.

The 32-year-old Robles had been charged with murder, but was found guilty by a jury in March of the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter. His attorney had argued that Robles was highly intoxicated and could not have formed the intent necessary for a murder conviction. The lawyer called the shooting an accident.

Authorities say Robles leaned into the car Rosado was sitting in at an intersection and fired a .22-caliber bullet into her chest.

Robles apologized to Rosado's family before breaking down in tears.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com