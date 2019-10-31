Conviction adds life to drug trafficker's 65-year sentence

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man already serving a 65-year sentence for drug-related crimes now faces a life sentence for a killing six years ago in suburban New Orleans.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says in a news release that 32-year-old Alcus Smith was convicted by a jury Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. Conviction on the charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutors say Smith was a narcotics trafficker who supplied a street gang in Harvey. Prosecutors say he killed 22-year-old Donte Hall on a street in Marrero, believing that Hall cheated him in a drug transaction.

Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 14.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Smith was convicted after he and 20 others were indicted in 2015 in a narcotics racketeering case.