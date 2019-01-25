Cook County OKs $24M settlement with 3 wrongly convicted men

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County Board has approved a $24 million settlement for three of four men who were wrongfully convicted of a woman's 1994 rape and murder.

Harold Richardson, Michael Saunders and Vincent Thames, along with Terrill Swift, spent more than a decade in prison before DNA evidence exonerated them in 30-year-old Nina Glover's death. They became known as the Englewood Four. They were later cleared and granted certificates of innocence. They were teenagers at the time of Glover's death.

Richardson, Saunders and Thames will split the money approved Thursday. The Cook County settlement comes after a more than $24 million settlement from the city of Chicago in the three cases. Swift settled separately with the city and county in 2017.