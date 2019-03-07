Cops: Man with hatchet, knives stabs sergeant during arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man who appeared to be under the influence stabbed a Portland Police officer in the hand during an incident near a school in Southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers were called Wednesday afternoon about an "agitated male" near Hosford Middle School. Witnesses told police the man, who was carrying a hatchet, was yelling and taking his clothes off.

Arriving officers tried to talk with the man, who threw the hatchet and a knife down before charging at officers.

During his arrest police say he stabbed a sergeant in the hand with a knife. The sergeant was treated and released.

Police say they recovered two knives, a hatchet, and a multi-tool.

Police say the man was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.