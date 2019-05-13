Coroner IDs 2-year-old dead in 'intentional' bathtub slaying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 2-year-old girl found lifeless in a bathtub after what police called her intentional drowning by her mother, who faces a murder charge.

The Clark County coroner said Monday the cause and manner of Kiersten Linette Boedicker's death on Saturday was pending.

Her mother, 44-year-old Linette Warrichaiet, remained jailed ahead of a court appearance Tuesday at which an attorney is expected to be named to represent her.

Police say Warrichiaet also uses the name Boedicker. She told a 911 operator she held her child under water until she stopped breathing and ignored the dispatcher's pleas to perform CPR.

Police say Warrichaiet's husband was at work at the time, and that officers had been to the same apartment hours earlier on a domestic disturbance call.