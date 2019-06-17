Coroner: Shooter in triple murder-suicide was fired from job

WYALUSING, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a man who killed his mother, stepfather and another man before taking his own life in northern Pennsylvania had recently been fired from his job and stopped taking medications.

Authorities in Bradford County have said 31-year-old Jesse Lee Northrup shot 54-year-old Edwin Bidlack, who installed and repaired furnaces, his 60-year-old wife Candy Diane Bidlack and his 48-year-old employee Johnnie Johnson before killing himself in a Wyalusing home.

Coroner Thomas Carman said Northrup had stopped taking his prescribed medications and added that three of those medications "are concerning to stop abruptly and for an extended period of time."

He said Northrup was fired days before Friday's shootings.

Carman said autopsies revealed that the woman, Northrup's mother, was first to be killed, followed by her husband and then Johnson.