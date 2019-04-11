https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Coroner-identifies-boy-14-fatally-shot-at-city-13760319.php
Coroner identifies boy, 14, fatally shot at city park
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot at a Washington park.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported on Wednesday that Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says Carlos Steven Munguia Barajas died of a single gunshot wound Monday at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.
Barajas was shot Monday at Wapato Lions Park in Wapato.
Authorities were called to the park around 4:30 p.m. Yakima County sheriff's detectives say the shooting appears to be gang-related.
The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting at the request of the Wapato Police Department.
Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com
