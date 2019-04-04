Correction: Little Rock-Triple Homicide story

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In a Dec. 6, 2017, story about the death of a mother and her two children, The Associated Press misspelled one of the children's names. Her name was A'Layliah Fisher, not Alayah Fisher.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police: Mother, 2 children aged 3 and 5, slain in Arkansas

Little Rock police say two children, aged 3 and 5, and their 24-year-old mother were killed in their apartment and that the children's father has been arrested on unrelated charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two young children and their 24-year-old mother were slain in their apartment and their father has been arrested on unrelated charges, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Officer Steve Moore said in a news release that officers called to a reported suicide found the bodies of 5-year-old A'Layliah Fisher, 3-year-old Elijah Fisher and their mother, Mariah Cunningham, on Tuesday afternoon. Moore said investigators have determined that the three are homicide victims. The bodies have been sent to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Police say they were called by a relative who found the bodies after being notified that the children had not arrived at school and was unable to contact Cunningham. Police initially said one of the victims was 4.

Police haven't said how the victims died or provide a motive. Moore said he didn't know when the killings happened.

Police Lt. Michael Ford said the children's father, Gregory Fisher, 29, has been arrested on unrelated charges but that he is not a suspect in the slayings "at this time."

Pulaski County jail records show Fisher is being held for another county and on charges of failure to appear and bond revocation.

The city had been on pace for a record-high homicide rate not seen since the gang wars of the early 1990s, but the violence tapered in August when additional patrols were introduced. That month, two children died in what police said was a double murder-suicide.

Moore said earlier that the three Tuesday deaths push the city's total for 2017 to 55.

Justice Department records show Little Rock had 68 deaths in 1993 attributed to murder or manslaughter.