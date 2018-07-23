Corvallis councilor accused of threatening relative with gun

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A Corvallis city councilman has been charged with menacing and other crimes after police say he threatened a relative with a loaded gun.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that 47-year-old Mark Page was booked into the Benton County Jail after Saturday's incident.

A police report obtained by the newspaper says officers responding to a domestic dispute determined that Page had started an altercation with his brother-in-law. After the men separated, Page retrieved a handgun and pointed it at the man while chasing him around a car in the driveway.

Page remained in jail Monday morning. Court records do not list a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

He was elected to the City Council in 2016.

