County appoints former AG, 2 law firms for Petersen probe

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has hired two law firms and a former attorney general to investigate Assessor Paul Petersen’s conduct in office while he fights his 120-day suspension.

Adel said Tuesday former Attorney General Grant Woods will oversee the investigation and provide regular updates to her.

The county Board of Supervisors requested the investigation after suspending him from office. The findings will inform a hearing on Dec. 11 at which Petersen will contest his suspension.

Petersen is accused of paying pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to allow their children to be adopted in the US. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges in three states that include human smuggling and fraud

The law firm Mitchell, Stein, Carey, Chapman will conduct the investigation. Cosmich, Simmons & Brown will review documents.