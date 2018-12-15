County to receive $100,000 for costs of massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have passed a measure providing $100,000 to help cover the costs of prosecuting suspects in the slayings of eight people.

The Ohio House early Friday approved the funding, which now heads to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk). The money will go toward upcoming trials in Pike County in southern Ohio for four defendants in the killings.

Last month, a grand jury indicted four members of the Wagner family — George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, Edward "Jake" Wagner, and George Wagner IV — on a host of charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder each.

Each of the Wagners has pleaded not guilty. Each faces the death penalty if convicted.

The Wagners are charged in the 2016 shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family.