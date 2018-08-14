Couple accused of keeping food from sons, sitting on them

EMERSON, Neb. (AP) — Parents of two teenage boys in northeast Nebraska have been accused of locking cupboards and a refrigerator to keep their sons from eating snacks and sitting on the boys as punishment.

Dakota County Court records say 41-year-old Blaine Busker and his 38-year-old wife, Donella Busker, are both charged with two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Court records don't list the names of attorneys who could comment for them. A phone listed for Blaine Busker in Emerson was not working Tuesday. A phone listed for Donella Busker rang busy during several calls from The Associated Press.

A court document says the boys were allowed to wash their clothes only once a week and allowed to shower only every other day. The parents padlocked the bathroom that had the home's only shower.