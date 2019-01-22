Couple arrested after death of malnourished infant

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged an eastern Nebraska couple with felony child abuse after the death of one of their infant twin daughters last September.

Court records show David and Kassandra Krutina of Louisville were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, negligently, and child abuse negligently causing serious bodily injury.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the couple were arrested on warrants and appeared Friday in Cass County Court. A judge set their bonds at $10,000.

The charges stem from the death of the couple's 6-month-old daughter, Samantha. The couple brought her and her twin sister to a hospital Sept. 1. Both were malnourished and Samantha died.

The girls had been born prematurely Feb. 19 and discharged from a hospital April 28.

A lawyer for the couple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

