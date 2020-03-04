Couple charged after 4-year-old dies of suffocation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The mother of a 4-year-old girl who died of suffocation and a man have been arrested in South Milwaukee and are facing felony charges in the child's death.

Jerome Millen, 22, could face life in prison if convicted of physically abusing the girl resulting in her death.

Christina Collado, 21, faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of felony child neglect.

First responders were called to the couple's South Milwaukee residence Feb. 28 where the child was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Millen admitted to covering the girl’s mouth multiple times Feb. 27, including smothering her with a pillow. He also admitted to striking the child multiple times, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Collado said she knew Millen was abusing her daughter, adding that if she’d properly protected her child the girl would still be alive.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the girl’s death is a homicide.

Millen is being held on $200,000 cash bond. Collado's bond is set at $100,000. Court records show public defenders will be appointed for both Millen and Collado.