Colorado couple charged after horse dragging video shared

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado couple who shot a widely shared video of a horse dragged by a rope hooked to a pickup truck is facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that 59-year-old John Saldate and 33-year-old Amber Saldate were charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

Authorities began investigating Sunday after the video of the horse at a ranch near the mountain town of Grand Lake drew outrage after it was shared on social media. Authorities later seized the horse.

It’s not clear if the Saldates have a lawyer. Before they were charged, Amber Saldate told KCNC-TV that the horse had had behavior problems but what they did was stupid.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin says a veterinarian found no obvious trauma to the horse Monday but gave it pain medication.