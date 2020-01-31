Couple charged with burning their Vermont home

IRASBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont couple is facing arson and other charges accusing them of setting a fire that destroyed their Irasburg home, state police said Friday.

The Irasburg fire department was called to a home on Covered Bridge Road on Nov. 16 where firefighters found the structure engulfed in flames, police said.

The fire was originally reported to have started when a cigarette fell onto paper towels used to clean a fuel oil spill, but the subsequent investigation revealed that the fire had been intentionally set by the homeowner, Teresa Guay, 55, and her husband Roger Guay, 59, of Brownington.

The Guays are scheduled to appear in court in February.

The Guays did not immediately respond to a message left on their home phone.