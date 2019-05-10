Court: NY man wounded in 2003 can't sue Ohio gun dealer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's highest court has ruled that an upstate man wounded in a shooting 16 years ago can't sue the out-of-state seller of the weapon used in the crime.

The Court of Appeals ruled 4-3 Thursday that Charles Brown of Ohio can't be sued in New York by Daniel Williams because the handgun was sold in Ohio and Brown had no control over where the weapon eventually ended up.

According to court documents, Brown, a licensed firearms dealer, sold 182 handguns to another Ohio man in 2000. That man then took some of the weapons to Buffalo, where he sold one to a gang member.

The gang member used the gun to shoot Williams in the stomach as he played basketball in front of a Buffalo home in 2003.