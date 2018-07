Image 1 of 11

Richard Roszkowski, sentenced to death for killing of Holly Flannery, her daughter Kylie Flannery, and Thomas Gaudet in Bridgeport in 2006.

Richard Roszkowski, sentenced to death for killing of Holly Flannery, her daughter Kylie Flannery, and Thomas Gaudet in Bridgeport in 2006.

Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll