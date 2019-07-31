Court to hear Boston Marathon bomber's death penalty appeal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal court will hear arguments in Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's (juh-HAHR' sar-NY'-evz) death sentence appeal.

A federal judge said Tuesday that oral arguments will take place Dec. 12 at the 1st U.S. Court of Appeals in Boston. Each side will be given an hour to make their case.

Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013 attack with his older brother, who was killed by authorities.

Three people died and more than 260 were wounded in the attack.

Tsarnaev's lawyers argue it was impossible to find a fair jury in Boston. Prosecutors say an impartial jury was carefully selected.

Tsarnaev is being held at a Colorado supermax prison and isn't expected to attend the hearing.