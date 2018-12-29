Court to review murder convictions in husband's beating

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has scheduled a January hearing for a father and daughter challenging their murder convictions in the beating death of the woman's husband.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that a three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on Jan. 31 for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens' requests to throw out their convictions.

In 2017, Corbett and Martens were convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of businessman Jason Corbett.

Molly Corbett and Martens, her father and a former FBI agent, both were sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Defense attorneys argued their clients acted in self-defense and feared for their lives during a struggle with the husband. In court papers, prosecutors say those self-defense claims are a "fantasy."

