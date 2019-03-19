Court upholds conviction in 2008 Wood County homicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says a Wisconsin Rapids man was properly convicted of killing his daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Joseph Reinwand was sentenced to life in 2014 in connection with the 2008 death of Dale Meister.

Reinwand argued prosecutors improperly introduced statements Meister made to friends saying Reinwand had threatened to kill him. Reinwand contended the admission violated his right to confront Meister about the statements.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday against Reinwand. The majority said Reinwand's right to confrontation wasn't in play because Meister made the statements in informal settings and didn't intend them as a substitute for trial testimony.

Reinwand was convicted in 2016 of killing his wife, Pamela, in 1984. Her case was originally ruled a suicide but investigators reopened it while probing Meister's death.