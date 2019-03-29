Court upholds earlier ruling in disability benefits case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people in Appalachia are closer to having their disability benefits restored after a federal appeals court upheld an earlier decision.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in November that the Social Security Administration used an unconstitutional process to revoke the disability benefits for hundreds of clients of disgraced former attorney Eric Conn. Conn is in prison for bribing doctors and judges to win approval for his clients.

The Social Security Administration asked the court for a rehearing. Friday, the court denied that motion.

It's unclear what the Social Security Administration will do next. It could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Or it could hold a second round of hearings to determine eligibility. Representatives from the agency did not respond to a request for comment.