Cub Scout cabin to get more security following vandalism

GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Guilford, Vermont, are increasing security at a cabin used by Cub Scouts that was damaged by vandals.

Guilford Recreation Club Board of Directors leader Chris Denette tells the Brattleboro Reformer the incident happened around the same time as the Brattleboro Union High School graduation. Denette says the cabin door was broken and a wood stove was stolen from the property. He says there were beer and liquor containers left in the cabin.

The recreation board plans to build a gate around the property, add a steel door to the cabin and install security cameras.

Denette said the Brattleboro-based Cub Scout Pack 447 uses the cabin to learn about the woods. He said the cabin has been damaged before. Officials hope to finish the upgrades by February.

