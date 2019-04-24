Cuomo: Felons in prison shouldn't be allowed to vote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he opposes giving incarcerated felons the right to vote after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders voiced support for the idea.

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday, Cuomo said those serving prison sentences for felony crimes are still paying a debt to society and should not be given the right to cast a ballot.

But Cuomo has issued an executive order restoring the voting rights of paroled felons, saying it's another way to help them rebuild their lives and reintegrate into the community.

"Once you pay your debt to society, you're out, you're on parole in this state, you've been assimilated back into society, fine," the Democrat said. "Then you have a right to vote. But I totally disagree with Bernie Sanders."

Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, discussed his support for voting rights for imprisoned felons Monday at a CNN town hall featuring candidates in New Hampshire. He was asked specifically about Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who killed three people and injured hundreds in 2013 with a pair of pressure-cooker bombers and was sentenced to death.

"I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy," Sanders said. "Yes, even for terrible people."