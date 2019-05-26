https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Cyclist-struck-and-killed-driver-facing-13897572.php
Cyclist struck and killed, driver facing manslaughter charge
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a cyclist has been killed and a driver is facing manslaughter and drugged driving charges.
Wallingford police say 37-year-old Donald Carrelli, of Milford, was bicycling on the shoulder of South Turnpike Road at about 3 p.m. Saturday when a car coming in the other direction crossed the double-yellow line and struck him.
Carrelli was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver, 35-year-old Derek Fries, of Meriden, was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and heroin possession.
Investigators were helped at the scene by several witnesses.
Fries was freed on $25,000 bond pending a June 7 court date. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
