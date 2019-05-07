Cyprus' new police chief apologizes over serial killer case

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' new police chief has apologized to the families of seven foreign women and girls who an army captain has confessed to killing.

Kypros Michailides said at a ceremony Tuesday to mark his appointment that he offered the apology because police had failed to protect the victims.

He said those who failed will be held accountable.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades fired Michaelides' predecessor over the "negligence" of some officers.

Police have been accused of failing to properly investigate initial missing persons' reports.

Divers are continuing with a search of a body the suspect says he dumped in a toxic lake. On Sunday, search crews found a small suitcase that authorities believe contained the remains of an eight year-old girl.