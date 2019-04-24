DA declines to charge Chiefs' Hill in domestic violence case

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a workout in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance. less FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talks to the media after a workout in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close DA declines to charge Chiefs' Hill in domestic violence case 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas district attorney has declined to charge Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a crime in a domestic incident that involved his fiance and their 3-year-old child.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday "we believe a crime has occurred, however, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime."

Police were called to the home of Hill and Crystal Espinal twice last month, and the investigators said their child had been injured. Howe said there will be "a continued involvement by state officials" but declined to discuss the health of the child.

He described the case as a difficult one because of the child's involvement.

___

