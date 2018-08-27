Dad whose toddler son shot himself is charged

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The father of 2-year-old who'd shot himself with his dad's gun at a suburban Des Moines hotel has been charged.

Polk County District Court records say 29-year-old Jonathan Hauser, of Council Bluffs, is charged with felony child endangerment causing injury. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He's due in court on Sept. 4.

The shooting occurred Aug. 19 at the Sterling Inn in Clive. Officers say the little boy picked up and fired the .45-caliber handgun his father had left on a bed. The bullet passed through the boy's chest and neck.

Police Chief Michael Venema says the boy left the hospital Aug. 20. Venema also said Monday that the boy's mother was in the hotel room but won't be charged.