Deadly shooting under investigation in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead after a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responding to the area found a man who had been shot. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name wasn't immediately released. Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

