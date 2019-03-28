https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Death-of-2-year-old-investigated-in-Kenosha-13723744.php
Death of 2-year-old investigated in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha police are investigating the death of a toddler.
First responders were called to a residence about 7 p.m. Wednesday where the 2-year-old had become unresponsive.
The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be done Thursday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
