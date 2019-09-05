Death of child who was reported kidnapped ruled a homicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say the death of a toddler who reportedly was kidnapped near Pittsburgh last weekend has been ruled a homicide.

But a cause of death for Nalani Johnson won't be determined until officials review the toddler's medical records and more tests are completed.

Johnson, who was to turn 2 this month, was found Tuesday in a park about 37 miles (60 kilometers) east of Penn Hills, where authorities allege the girl was kidnapped Saturday evening. There were no visible signs of trauma.

Sharena Islam Nancy, who authorities say had been romantically involved with the child's father, remains in custody in Allegheny County. She's charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies. No one has been charged in Nalani's death.