Death row inmate denied new trial in death of infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man sentenced to death in the 2003 killing of a 3-month-old infant has been denied a new trial.

Death row inmate John Drummond was sentenced to death in 2004 for the killing of Jiyen Dent.

Court records say Drummond used an assault rifle to fire 11 shots into the Dent family home. Drummond was convicted on eight counts total, including aggravated murder and attempted murder.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a motion for a new trial filed by attorneys for the 41-year-old Drummond.

WFMJ-TV reports Drummond's attorney had argued the jury was prejudiced against his client because it was allowed to hear evidence not directly related to Jiyen's killing.

Drummond is scheduled to be executed in 2022.

