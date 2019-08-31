Death sentence for Palm Springs man who killed 2 officers

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old Palm Springs man has been sentenced to death for the ambush killings of two police officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home in 2016.

John Hernandez Felix was sentenced Friday after Judge Anthony Villalobos heard victim impact statements from about a dozen of the officers' loved ones.

A jury convicted Felix last May of killing Officers Gil Vega and Lesley Zerebny minutes after they arrived at his home on Oct. 8, 2016. He was also convicted of wounding six officers during a subsequent gun battle.

Felix fatally shot Vega and Zerebny as they approached his door. Family members had summoned them.

Vega was a 35-year veteran scheduled to retire later that year. Zerebny, 27, had only recently returned to work from maternity leave.