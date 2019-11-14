Defendant in drug slaying gets 40 years in prison

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who shot another man four times in the back during a drug deal has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 23-year-old Jovanne Brown was sentenced Wednesday on charges of felony murder and possession of a pistol without a permit.

Authorities say Brown shot 26-year-old Michael Watkins in Bridgeport on Feb. 24, 2017. He died at the hospital.

Police say Watkins had been in a car with Brown and another man. They were in the process of negotiating the sale of three pounds of marijuana when Brown shot the victim. Watkins’ body as then pushed out of the car.

Brown’s lawyer argued for a lighter sentence, saying his client had no prior record. Brown testified at trial that he shot in self-defense.

