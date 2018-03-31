Delaware man briefly escapes during traffic stop heroin bust

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Authorities say police in Delaware found heroin inside a vehicle during a traffic stop, and one of three men arrested briefly escaped.

Smyrna police spokesman Cpl. Brian Donner told news outlets that the car was pulled over for registration violations Wednesday night, and a subsequent search turned up more than 2,405 bags of heroin that weighed about 16.8 grams. Donner says police also found more than $1,300 in suspected drug money.

During the investigation, police say 30-year-old James Dobbins escaped from the rear of a patrol car while cuffed and ran into a nearby wooded area. A K-9 unit helped track him down and he was captured after a brief struggle.

Police also arrested 27-year-old Kiree Wise and 28-year-old John White.

It's unclear whether the men have lawyers.