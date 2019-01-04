Delaware man charged in 1-year-old boy's death from injuries

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been charged in the death of a baby in his care.

Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman with Dover police told news outlets that 1-year-old Miles Duncan wasn't breathing when he was hospitalized Wednesday with multiple head, torso and internal injuries.

He died early Thursday morning.

Hoffman says 29-year-old Edjuan Blackshear was the only person who was home with Miles. He's charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

His relationship to the child is unclear.

Police expect additional charges. The state attorney general's office is also investigating.

Reports didn't include comment from Blackshear or a representative. His bail is set at $101,000.