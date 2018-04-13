Delaware man pleads guilty to trafficking 2 teens for sex

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to selling two 15-year-old girls for sex has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

News outlets cite a Friday release from the Delaware Department of Justice that says 23-year-old Patterson Green met the teenage girls after they had run away from a group home facility in Dover last year and offered them a place to live in exchange for having sex with several different partners. Authorities opened an investigation after one of the girls was arrested for shoplifting in Salisbury, Maryland.

Green pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape and trafficking an individual. He'll serve one year of home confinement or work release and then two years' probation following his prison sentence.