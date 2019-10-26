Delaware police blitz results in more than 40 arrests

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they've arrested more than 40 people during an eight-hour enforcement blitz.

Delaware State Police said the operation was conducted earlier this week and involved officials from multiple police departments in the greater Wilmington area.

Police said they arrested 43 people and seized two handguns, more than nine grams of heroin and three grams of cocaine. Police said one of the recovered guns had been stolen in Atlanta.