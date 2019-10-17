Deliveryman found not guilty in fatal Philadelphia stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury has found a Philadelphia bicycle deliveryman acted in self-defense when he fatally stabbed a real estate developer during a confrontation over a traffic dispute near the city's upscale Rittenhouse Square.

The jury Thursday found 22-year-old Michael White not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the July 2018 stabbing of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger. They returned a guilty verdict in charges that he had tampered with evidence.

White's attorneys had argued he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Schellenger, who they said was physically intimidating and intoxicated.

White, who is black, testified that Schellenger, who is white, made a racist remark to him before the altercation. Prosecutors argued no witness corroborated that claim.

Schellenger's family had criticized the prosecution's decision to not seek murder charges against White.