Democrats plead for campaign cash as third quarter closes

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates were pleading for campaign cash in the waning days and hours of the third quarter of fundraising.

With Iowa's caucuses looming in February, a sense of urgency is growing among the candidates as the primary contest turns into a fierce battle for a limited pool of cash. That money could make the difference between staying in the race and heading for the exits.

Those who continue to muddle along in the lower tier of candidates will face challenges paying for advertising to amplify their message. They're also likely to struggle to reach fundraising thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee to qualify for future debates.

Top-tier candidates like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are expected to be among the leaders in the money-raising field.