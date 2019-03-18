Democrats urge FBI probe of spa owner offering Trump access

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats are urging the FBI to investigate a donor to President Donald Trump who is the founder and onetime owner of a spa that has been implicated in a human-trafficking ring.

In a Friday letter to the FBI, Democrats on the House and Senate judiciary and intelligence panels wrote that reports about Li Yang "raise serious counterintelligence concerns." Yang's company claimed it could provide Chinese clients with a chance to mingle and take photos with Trump, along with access to his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Democrats say China has "frequently used non-traditional intelligence collectors and businesspersons to compromise targets." They asked for investigations into potential human trafficking, unlawful lobbying or campaign finance violations.

An FBI spokeswoman says the agency has no comment on the letter.