Department to change police chase policy following shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island have recommended changes for police chases in response to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Interstate 95 last year.

WPRI-TV reports THAT he Providence Police Department called for "training between agencies" to address tactical and safety issues. The department also found that communication between officers was good but that talks broke down with Rhode Island Hospital personnel. Officials say the hospital pulled resources because the incident wasn't clear.

Police say police began chasing Donald Morgan after he stole a police cruiser while he was being transported to an arraignment. Morgan ditched the cruiser, and state police received a tip that he may have climbed into a white pickup truck.

Troopers engaged in a high-speed pursuit with a white pickup and opened fire, killing 32-year-old Joseph Santos.

